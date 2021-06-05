SriLankan issues special notice to passengers travelling to UK

SriLankan Airlines has informed its customers that Sri Lanka will be added to the ‘red list’ for entering the United Kingdom with effect from 0400hrs (UK time) on Tuesday (June 08).

Accordingly, passengers will not be allowed to travel to the UK, if they have been in a country added to the ‘red list’ in the previous 1-0 days unless they are a British or an Irish national or anyone with residence rights in the UK, the national carrier said issuing a special notice.

However, passengers who have booked their travel on SriLankan Airlines’ next three flights UL 503 (on June 05, 06 and 07) will not be affected by the move.

The passengers who are allowed to enter the UK are urged to adhered to the following guidelines:

• Take a COVID-19 test and get a negative result during the 3 days (72 hours) before their travel.

• Book a managed quarantine hotel within a 14-day period before arrival. The booking will include hotel, quarantine transport and travel tests for COVID-19 tests on day 2 and day 8 of quarantine.

• Complete a passenger locator form (PLF) with details of where passenger will quarantine when they arrive. Passengers must provide a quarantine package invoice number to complete their passenger locator form.

Passengers are advised to book their quarantine hotel and Day 2 and Day 8 tests via: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/booking-and-staying-in-a-quarantine-hotel-when-you-arrive-in-england

More information in this regard can be obtained from: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england