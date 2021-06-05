Inclement weather claims 6 lives, afflicts more than 183,000

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says the death toll from the adverse weather condition in parts of the island has climbed to six.

Meanwhile, five persons are reported missing and two others have sustained injuries.

In addition, as many as 183,028 people have been afflicted by the inclement weather, the DMC stated.

Earlier today, the remains of four people were recovered from an earth slip at Devanagala area in Mawanella. They victims – father (57), mother (56), son (29) and daughter (23) – had been trapped after their house was buried in an earth slip this morning.

In the meantime, a 70-year-old person also died due to an earth slip that occurred in the area of Algama, Warakapola earlier today.

Further, the body of a 17-year-old girl who was buried in an earth slip at Ihalapola area in Dumbara, Ratnapura along with two other persons was found yesterday.