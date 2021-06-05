Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka cross 200,000

Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka cross 200,000

June 5, 2021   06:30 pm

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 200,000, with 2,280 more people testing positive for the virus today (June 05).

Total novel coronavirus infections detected on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic now stand at 201,534, official data showed.

In the meantime, the recoveries from the virus infection reached 166,132 earlier today as 1,851 patients were discharged upon returning to health.

As per statistics 33,746 patients are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 1,656 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories