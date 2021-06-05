Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka cross 200,000

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 200,000, with 2,280 more people testing positive for the virus today (June 05).

Total novel coronavirus infections detected on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic now stand at 201,534, official data showed.

In the meantime, the recoveries from the virus infection reached 166,132 earlier today as 1,851 patients were discharged upon returning to health.

As per statistics 33,746 patients are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 1,656 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.