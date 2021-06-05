Coronavirus recoveries count up by 1,851

Coronavirus recoveries count up by 1,851

June 5, 2021   06:40 pm

The Ministry of Health says 1,851 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 166,132.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (197) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (117).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 201,534 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 33,746 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the virus meanwhile stands at 1,656.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories