Coronavirus recoveries count up by 1,851

The Ministry of Health says 1,851 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 166,132.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (197) and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (117).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 201,534 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 33,746 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the virus meanwhile stands at 1,656.