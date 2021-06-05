Floods possible in Kelani River upper catchment areas - DMC

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) warns that the upper catchment areas of the Kelani River basin may cause flooding in the next 24 hours.

Accordingly, the residents in the relevant areas are urged to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, the prevailing adverse weather has claimed 10 lives while another person has gone missing.

Further, two more individuals have sustained injuries due to the inclement weather.

A total of 219,027 have been afflicted by the adverse climate conditions so far, DMC said.