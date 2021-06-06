COVID: 40 new victims take death toll to 1,696

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 40 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday (June 05).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 21 and June 05.

They are identified as residents of Hasalaka, Mawanella, Eravur 02, Kurunegala, Galle, Haliela, Batapola, Dikoya, Dangedara, Imaduwa, Atakalampanna, Kelaniya, Yakkala, Kinniya, Colombo 10, Maggona, Hikkaduwa, Menikhinna, Balangoda, Batticaloa, Polgampola, Dodangoda, Nuwara Eliya, Maskeliya, Bogawanthalawa, Kandy, Galagedara, Colombo 09, Mathugama, Beruwala, Kalutara and Nugegoda.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,696.