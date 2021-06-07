Sixteen killed, 270,912 afflicted by inclement weather

The prevailing inclement weather has severely affected ten districts in the country, the Disaster Management Center (DMC) said.

It has claimed two more lives pushing the death count to sixteen, DMC confirmed.

Further, three individuals have gone missing while another five have been reported injured.

Accordingly, a total of 270,912 have been afflicted due to the adverse weather conditions experienced on the island.

Rains have been pounding several districts of the nation since Thursday night, and many houses, paddy fields, and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic.

More rains are expected in the coming days, the Meteorology Department said.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued landslide warnings for six of the 25 administrative districts.