Sri Lanka confirms 2,976 COVID cases within the day

June 6, 2021   09:05 pm

Daily COVID-19 cases count hit 2,976 on Sunday (June 06) as 1,055 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 205,333.

As many as 167,304 recoveries and 1,696 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, up to 36,333 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

