Special colour coded stickers to mark essential services vehicles

Sri Lanka Police has announced a colour coded sticker system to mark essential service personnel, as a means to fast-track vehicle checks being carried out at checkpoints at all entry points into Colombo.

As such 11 differently coloured stickers will be used from tomorrow (June 07) to designate the different sectors engaged in essential services.

The stickers will be valid until the end of the travel restriction period allowing only the number of persons specified in the stickers to travel.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana warned that any attempts to alter the passenger information on the stickers will be futile as the stickers have their own security features.

The stickers will be issued after checking the workplace identity card, National Identity Card (NIC) and the permission letter issued by respective institutions, the police spokesman noted.

Newly-introduced colour coded system is as follows:

1. Green – Health sector

2. Light blue – Tri-forces and Police personnel

3. Purple – Private sector

4. Light brown – Import and export sector, manufacturing and factories

5. Yellow – Essential supplies

6. Red – Essential commodities delivering

7. Orange – Media personnel

8. White – People travelling to and from airports

9. Black – For humane reasons (attending funerals, medical appointments or purchasing medications)

10. Grey – Pre-cooked food and other delivery services

11. Pink – State sector