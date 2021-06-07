Quarantine measures for arriving Sri Lankans, dual citizens revised

The Ministry of Health today (June 06) announced the revised quarantine measures for Sri Lankans and dual citizens arriving in the country.

The new quarantine measures specified in the guidelines will accordingly be effective for Sri Lankans and dual citizens who departs for Sri Lanka two weeks after obtaining the recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccines (fully vaccinated) and for those who own a residence in Sri Lanka to undergo mandatory quarantine until the completion of 14 days following their arrival.

However, the mandatory home quarantine is not applicable to fully-vaccinated Sri Lankans or dual citizens arriving, transited or having a travel history within the past 14 days from India, Vietnam, South Africa or South American countries within the past 14 days.

The Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, issuing the revised guidelines, stated that fully vaccinated travellers, upon arriving in Sri Lanka, are required to produce their vaccination certificate/card or other verifiable evidence to the airport health officer and officer-in-charge of the quarantine hotel/centre or Hotel Doctor at Safe and Secure Certified Level 1 Hotel.

They should also carry a certified copy of English language translation of the vaccination certificate/card if it is issued in another language.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankans or – including seafarers arriving by air – and dual citizens should stay at a quarantine hotel/centre or a Safe and Secure Certified Level One Hotel until their On Arrival (Day One) negative PCR test results are available.

After the status of vaccination is verified, fully- vaccinated individuals will be discharged along with a “Discharge Document” issued by the officer-in-charge of the relevant quarantine hotel/centre or Hotel Doctor.

Children below 12 years can be discharged with fully-vaccinated Sri Lankans or dual citizens, however, in compliance to the following measures:

• Children of 2-12 years should be subjected to an On Arrival (Day One) PCR testing and they should have negative results.

• Children below 2 years will not be subjected to PCR testing upon arrival to the country and they will be discharged with fully-vaccinated caretakers. However, if the On Arrival PCR test of an accompanying traveller of the child is positive for COVID-19, the child will also be subjected to PCR testing subsequently.

Upon discharge, they are instructed to arrange their own vehicle to travel to the residence, the guidelines noted.

Soon after arriving home, all fully-vaccinated Sri Lankans or dual citizens must immediately inform the area Medical Officer of Health (MOH).

They will mandatorily home quarantine for the balance period (until the completion of 14 days from the date of arrival to Sri Lanka) at their home under the supervision of the MOH or PHI.

Fully-vaccinated Sri Lankans or dual citizens and children of 2-12 years should be subjected to a PCR test on the day 13 at a Health Ministry-approved laboratory and the test results must be sent to the MOH. With a negative PCR report, they will be discharged from home quarantine.