The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 46 coronavirus related deaths, pushing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 1,742.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday (06), however 46 deaths due to Covid-19 from May 17 to June 05 as confirmed yesterday (06) by the Director General of Health Services. This includes 23 female patients.

Press Release - 548 (English) by Adaderana Online