Two cops interdicted over death of quarantine law violator

Two police officers have been interdicted over yesterday’s (June 06) incident where a quarantine law violator died after allegedly jumping off from a moving vehicle.

A Sub-Inspector and a Sergeant attached to the Panadura-North Police have been interdicted in this manner.

The action was taken as it has been observed that no proper measures had been taken regarding the safety of a suspect, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The Sub-Inspector and the Sergeant claim that the suspect had opened the rear door of the Police Jeep and jumped off the moving vehicle.

The suspect had been released on bail while he was receiving treatment at the Panadura Hospital.

However, the 42-year-old suspect had succumbed to his injuries at around 06.30 pm last evening.

The man had been arrested by the officers of Panadura-North Police on patrol duty, last morning, for the violation of travel restrictions.

Investigations into his death are underway under the direction of a Superintendent of Police (SP).