Parliament to convene tomorrow

A decision has been taken to convene the Parliament only tomorrow (June 08) for this week, Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated.

The decision has been taken at the Party Leaders’ meeting held earlier this morning (June 07).

The Secretary-General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake states that Parliament Sittings will be limited to tomorrow (08) from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business Chaired by the Speaker.

Business to be taken up tomorrow includes the resolution under the Section 8 of the Appropriation Act, No. 6 of 2020, the Fiscal Management (Responsibility) (Amendment) Bill and the regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969.