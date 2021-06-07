No decision yet to extend travel restrictions - Army Chief

No decision has been taken as of yet to extend the existing travel restrictions, Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) General Shavendra Silva said.

The Commander of the Army mentioned this joining the TV Derana breakfast show ‘Derana Aruna’ this morning (June 07).

GeneralSilva further said, “We have not received any recommendation to extend the travel restrictions as of this morning. We have not received any such recommendation from the President or the Task Force. Usually, if such is the case, it would have been informed by now.

There is another week until June 14. Such a decision will be taken if needed after analyzing the situation in the country. However, that is not the case at the present.”