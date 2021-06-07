Several private banks closed for a week

Several leading private banks in the country will be closed for normal banking services for a period of a week from today (June 07).

The decision has been taken considering the travel restrictions imposed in the country, the banks said.

Accordingly, branch networks of Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Sampath Bank, Seylan Bank, DFCC Bank, Nations Trust Bank, Amãna Bank, and Union Bank of Colombo will remain closed during the coming week.

However, Hatton National Bank stated that their branches will only be closed on June 08 and 09.

Meanwhile, the banks urged their customers to use digital banking services to obtain the required services.