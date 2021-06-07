SLAF training aircraft makes emergency landing in Nilaveli

June 7, 2021   02:00 pm

A Cessna 150 aircraft used for basic training of pilots of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) had made an emergency landing at the Irakkandi area in Nilaveli, Trincomalee.

The aircraft had made the emergency landing due to a technical difficulty, SLAF Media Spokesman, Group Captain Dushan Wijesinghe said.

The aircraft had taken off from the Trincomalee Air Force Base at around 10.22 am and made the emergency landing at around 10.48 am.

There had been 02 pilots were on board and both are reported to be safe.

