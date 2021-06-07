New circular allows pregnant healthcare employees obtain leave amidst COVID risk

A new circular has lifted the barrier for obtaining leave for pregnant employees of the health sector who report to work amidst the COVID-19 risk.

The Ministry of Health informs that the directives of Public Administration Circular No. 02/2021 (11) dated 2021.05.10 should apply for pregnant women working in the health sector.

However, pregnant employees who are aware of their professional responsibilities and wish to continue working voluntarily have the opportunity to serve in the sections of their institution or hospitals, where there is no risk of COVID-19.

The new circular has been issued with the signature of the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Major General (Retd.) S. H. Munasinghe.

The circular further reads that the letter issued on 31.05.2021 is thereby invalidated.