Rishad, Premalal to attend parliamentary sittings tomorrow

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has instructed authorities to bring MPs Rishad Bathiudeen and Premalal Jayasekara to attend tomorrow’s parliamentary sitting.

SJB Wanni District MP Bathiudeen is currently being held under detention orders. He was taken into custody over his alleged links with the perpetrators of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile SLPP MP Premalal Jayasekara is currently serving a death sentence.

Party leaders have decided to convene the Parliament only tomorrow (June 08) for this week.

The Secretary-General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake states that Parliament Sittings will be limited to tomorrow (08) from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. as decided at the Committee on Parliamentary Business Chaired by the Speaker.

Business to be taken up tomorrow includes the resolution under the Section 8 of the Appropriation Act, No. 6 of 2020, the Fiscal Management (Responsibility) (Amendment) Bill and the regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969.