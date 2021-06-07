NARA assures it is safe to consume fish

June 7, 2021   06:07 pm

The National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency has assured that there is no issue with regard to the consumption of fish, State Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

With the release of chemicals and other contaminants from the fire-damaged ‘X-Press Pearl’ cargo vessel to the sea, several parties had made various claims that fish is unsuitable for consumption.

However, as per the preliminary reports of NARA, there are no problems in consuming fish, the State Minister revealed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunawardena today (June 07) called on Minister of Justice Ali Sabry to discuss future legal action against the ‘X-Press Pearl’.

