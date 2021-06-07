47 more COVID-19 deaths pushes toll to 1,789

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 47 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday (June 07).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 17 and June 07.

They are identified as residents of Elpitiya, Wathugahamulla, Dankotuwa, Marawila, Walapane, Dedigamuwa, Waththala, Matara, Hatton, Galagedara, Wellampitiya, Uragaha, Horana, Gonapola – North, Paragasthota, Gonapola, Dehiwala, Colombo 09, Thlawakele, Nuwara Eliya, Trincomalee, Alawwa, Negombo, Galle, Kalutara, Darga Town, Angoda, Naththandiya, Walahapitiya, Haburugala, Moronthuduwa –Panadura, Maho, Polgahawela, Ibbagamuwa, Kandy, Bulathsinghala, Akurana, Dehiaththakandiya, Poogoda, Dompe and Veyangoda.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,789.