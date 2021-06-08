Heavy rainfall above 100 mm expected in four districts

The Department of Meteorology says a temporary enhancement of showery condition over the south-western part of the island can be expected today (June 08) and tomorrow (June 09).

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts. Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Mannar district.

Further, showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Heavy rains above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Kegalle, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (30-40) kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.