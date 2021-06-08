Pension payments available on June 10

Pension payments will be available for collection on the 10th of June 2021, says Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva.

The Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated that the tri-forces, with the assistance of Grama Niladharis and Divisional Secretaries, are making necessary arrangements to provide transport facilities to pensioners to travel to respective banks.

Accordingly, the banks that make pension payments will remain open on that day, the army chief added.