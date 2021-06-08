Three air force personnel arrested over extortion attempt

Three Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) personnel have been arrested for attempting to extort Rs. 100,000 from two individuals travelling in a three-wheeler.

According to Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana, the incident has taken place in the area of Kalpitiya on June 06.

The suspects were taken into custody following a probe carried out by the Kalpitiya Police into the incident.

The arrestees are expected to be produced before the court today (June 08) for an identity parade.