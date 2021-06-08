Essential food items confiscated at port to be sold via Sathosa

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to sell the essential food items which are not released from the port or are confiscated by the Sri Lanka Customs to the public at concessionary rates.

The Department of Government Information points out that Lanka Sathosa Ltd already operates a system to provide essential food items to the public at affordable prices during the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the resolution to take necessary steps to provide the essential food items confiscated by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Sri Lankan Customs to Lanka Sathosa Ltd in order to enable the said system continuously and successfully.

The proposal had been tabled by the Minister of Ports & Shipping and the Minister of Trade.