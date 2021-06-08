USAID-funded developments projects in Sri Lanka to be expedited

Measures have been taken to accelerate the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded development projects in Sri Lanka, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This was discussed at a meeting held between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Director of the USAID Sri Lanka Office, Reed J. Aeschliman at the Presidential Secretariat on Monday.

A number of development activities funded by the USAID have already been launched in the country and some of these projects remain inactive due to various reasons, the PMD added. Both parties have discussed the reasons for the delays and agreed to complete the development work expeditiously.

The PMD noted that a massive development process has been strategized in the country as envisioned in the national policy framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”. The President has highlighted the need to implement the development activities funded by the USAID in a productive manner to support this.

A special aircraft carrying COVID-19 medical equipment and supplies valued at more than USD 6 million donated by the United States arrived in Sri Lanka recently. President Rajapaksa extended his gratitude for the donation and explained the government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy Martin Kelly, USAID Programme Director Chistopher Foley, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle and Director General of External Resources Department at the Finance Ministry Ajith Abeysekera were also present at the meeting.