29-year-old dies in shooting incident at Matale

A youth has died in a shooting incident reported from Rattota area in Matale, says Ada Derana correspondent.

Reports revealed that an owner of a pepper cultivation had opened fire at the youth, who entered the land without permission.

The deceased was identified as a 29-year-old.

The land owner later surrendered to the police along with the firearm he had used to shoot the youth.

According to a statement the suspect has given the police, he had opened fire as he mistakenly thought a wild boar had entered the cultivation land.