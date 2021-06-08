29-year-old dies in shooting incident at Matale

29-year-old dies in shooting incident at Matale

June 8, 2021   05:03 pm

A youth has died in a shooting incident reported from Rattota area in Matale, says Ada Derana correspondent.

Reports revealed that an owner of a pepper cultivation had opened fire at the youth, who entered the land without permission.

The deceased was identified as a 29-year-old.

The land owner later surrendered to the police along with the firearm he had used to shoot the youth.

According to a statement the suspect has given the police, he had opened fire as he mistakenly thought a wild boar had entered the cultivation land.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories