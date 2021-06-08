29-year-old dies in shooting incident at Matale
June 8, 2021 05:03 pm
A youth has died in a shooting incident reported from Rattota area in Matale, says Ada Derana correspondent.
Reports revealed that an owner of a pepper cultivation had opened fire at the youth, who entered the land without permission.
The deceased was identified as a 29-year-old.
The land owner later surrendered to the police along with the firearm he had used to shoot the youth.
According to a statement the suspect has given the police, he had opened fire as he mistakenly thought a wild boar had entered the cultivation land.