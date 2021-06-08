Probes into irregularities at Galle vaccination program following Ukussa exposé

Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the irregularities at COVID vaccination program at Unawatuwa in Galle, following the exposé by Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ on Monday (June 07).

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana brought the matter to attention during the parliamentary session convened earlier today (June 08).

As per ‘Ukussa’ revelation, a group of individuals from the Western Province had attended the vaccination program in Galle to receive the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

State Minister Prof. Jayasumana said a team from Health Ministry has already been deployed to Galle to look into the matter.

Legal and disciplinary action will be sought against those the individuals who attended the vaccination program violating the protocols, he stressed.