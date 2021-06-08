Deadline for 2022 Grade 01 admission applications extended

Deadline for 2022 Grade 01 admission applications extended

June 8, 2021   06:35 pm

The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline of the applications for the admission of students to Grade 01 in government schools for the Year 2022.

Accordingly, the new closing date is July 31, 2021, the Secretary of the Ministry stated.

The decision has been taken considering the island-wide travel restrictions imposed on the island.

The instructions and the relevant Application Form can be downloaded from the official website of the Ministry www.moe.gov.lk.

The completed applications should be submitted addressing the relevant Heads of Schools by registered post to reach them before the closing date. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories