Deadline for 2022 Grade 01 admission applications extended

The Ministry of Education has extended the deadline of the applications for the admission of students to Grade 01 in government schools for the Year 2022.

Accordingly, the new closing date is July 31, 2021, the Secretary of the Ministry stated.

The decision has been taken considering the island-wide travel restrictions imposed on the island.

The instructions and the relevant Application Form can be downloaded from the official website of the Ministry www.moe.gov.lk.

The completed applications should be submitted addressing the relevant Heads of Schools by registered post to reach them before the closing date.