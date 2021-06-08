Group extorts money by falsely accusing people of links to Easter attacks

Sri Lanka Police has received reports of an organized group extorting money from various individuals claiming that they have been accused of connections to the Easter attacks.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that vigilance should be exercised against such acts.

Reportedly, the perpetrators, posing as police officers, had made telephone calls to various individuals posing accusing them of being involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

They had then demanded ransom money to prevent a charge from being filed against them.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the police have also identified the details of persons who actually paid the ransom money as well.

Stating that such calls are mostly made to landlines, the police spokesman urges the public to be on alert and not to fall for such traps.