Sri Lanka records 54 new COVID deaths; highest toll in a single day

Sri Lanka on Tuesday (June 08) registered 54 more victims of COVID-19, marking the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day.

The latest fatalities have moved the country’s death toll to 1,843, the, the Department of Government Information said.

The Department of Government Information stated that 15 of the victims had succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 10 – May 31. The rest of them have died between June 02 – June 07.

The deceased were identified as residents of Katana, Uduwela, Mawanella, Aranayake, Maligawatta, Eravur 02, Kadawatha, Moratuwa, Alubomulla, Wadduwa, Walasmulla, Kolawenigama, Colombo 15, Ja-Ela, Wattala, Bathgammulla, Thalathuoya, Badulla, Kilinochchi, Nikaweratiya, Maradankadawala, Medawachchiya, Athurugiriya, Elpitiya, Karandeniya, Periyaneelavanai, Kantale, Matale, Rattota, Horampella, Batugoda, Veyangoda, Kandy, Akurana, Udispattuwa, Lunuwatta, Thorapitiya, Mahiyanganaya, Ragama, Colombo 13, Kandana, Avissawella, Wathupitiwala, Pannipitiya and Marawila areas.

As per official data, 26 victims in total were aged over 70 years. Eleven victims were in the age group 61-69 years and ten were aged between 50-59 years. Remaining seven victims were in the age group of 30-49.

COVID pneumonia and complications from chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease have been recorded as the cause of death of the victims.