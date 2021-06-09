Over 1,000 arrested yesterday for flouting quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 1,034 individuals on Tuesday (June 08) for violating quarantine regulations such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places.

According to DIG Ajith Rohana, a total of 26,920 arrests were made in connection with the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

Cases have been filed against nearly 26,000 of them, the police spokesman said further.

Meanwhile, 7,238 people travelling 3,369 vehicles have been inspected by the police at 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province.

Police spokesman stated that nearly 70 of them were sent back after being admonished.