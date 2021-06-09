Calculating environmental damage of X-Press Pearl fire begins

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) says the calculation of the environmental damage caused by the fire on the ‘X-Press Pearl’ cargo vessel has commenced.

The Chairperson of MEPA, Attorney-at-Law Dharshani Lahandapura, said that several divisions were working together on this task.

Lahandapura further said that this will take some time as the relevant calculations will be carried out to cover all aspects.

Discussions have been held with the Attorney General regarding the action to be taken in this regard, she added.