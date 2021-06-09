Calculating environmental damage of X-Press Pearl fire begins

Calculating environmental damage of X-Press Pearl fire begins

June 9, 2021   10:06 am

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) says the calculation of the environmental damage caused by the fire on the ‘X-Press Pearl’ cargo vessel has commenced.

The Chairperson of MEPA, Attorney-at-Law Dharshani Lahandapura, said that several divisions were working together on this task.

Lahandapura further said that this will take some time as the relevant calculations will be carried out to cover all aspects.

Discussions have been held with the Attorney General regarding the action to be taken in this regard, she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories