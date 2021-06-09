Vaccinating pregnant women against COVID commences

The administration of the Sinopharm vaccine to pregnant women commenced at the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) office in Piliyandala this morning (June 09).

The China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine was administered for 35 pregnant women over the age of 35 with various complications.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena was also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Gunawardena said that steps will be taken to implement the vaccination program for pregnant women island-wide in the future.

Eight pregnant women have succumbed to the virus in Sri Lanka.

It was decided to give the vaccine to pregnant females subject to several criteria.

Meanwhile, today marks the second day of administering the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine in the Colombo Municipal Council area.

The second dose of the vaccine was given to 166 people yesterday (June 08), as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.