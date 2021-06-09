New appointments to Supreme and Appeal courts

The Parliamentary Council has agreed to appoint President of Court of Appeal Arjuna Obeysekera as a Supreme Court Judge.

Judge Obeysekara was nominated by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Supreme Court Judge Sisira de Abrew.

The decision to approve the nomination was taken at the parliamentary council headed by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, General Secretary of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

The council session had been attended by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda, and Opposition MP Kabir Hashim.

The Parliamentary Council has also approved the nomination of Appeal Court Judge K. P. Fernando to the post of President of the Appeals Court.

Accordingly, High Court Judge Sasi Mahendran has been approved to fill the vacancy created by Judge Fernando’s promotion.

In addition, the Council has agreed to appoint Supreme Court Judge L. T. B Dehideniya to fill the vacancy created in the Judicial Service Commission with the retirement of Judge Sisira de Abrew.