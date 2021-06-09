New state university to be established from August

An extraordinary gazette has been issued to establish a new state university named ‘University of Vavuniya’ with effect from the 1st of August 2021.

Minister of Education, Prof G.L. Peiris published the relevant notification by virtue of the powers vested in him by section 21 of Universities Act, No. 16 of 1978.

Thereby, the order made under the said Act to establish the Vavuniya Campus of the University of Jaffna will be revoked effective from the 31st of July, the gazette read further.

The new state university is being established for the purpose of providing, promoting and developing higher education in the branches of learning of Business Studies, Applied Science and Technology Studies.

The education minister said it will develop courses linked to a wide range of related disciplines with the aim of providing students with a well-grounded education with potential to develop specialization in chosen disciplines. Further, the university will place greater emphasis on educating students on creating value within the local resource base, he added.

University of Vavuniya is expected to comprise of the following faculties and departments of study:

Faculty of Business Studies

• Department of Finance and Accountancy

• Department of English Language Teaching

• Department of Project Management

• Department of Human Resource Management

• Department of Marketing Management

• Department of Business Economics

• Department of Management and Entrepreneurship

Faculty of Applied Sciences

• Department of Physical Science

• Department of Bio Science

Faculty of Technological Studies

• Department of Information and Communication Technology

Gazette on University of Vavuniya 2021-06-09 by Adaderana Online on Scribd