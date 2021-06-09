Sri Lanka records over 180,000 recoveries from coronavirus

The Ministry of Health says that another 2,168 patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery.

This increases the country’s coronavirus recoveries to 180,427.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed a total of 210,661 positive cases of Covid-19 while 28,391 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,843.