Sri Lanka records over 180,000 recoveries from coronavirus

June 9, 2021   04:49 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 2,168 patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery. 

This increases the country’s coronavirus recoveries to 180,427.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed a total of 210,661 positive cases of Covid-19 while 28,391 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,843.

