Deadline to submit university admission applications extended

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline to submit applications for the admission of students to state universities for the academic year 2020-2021.

Accordingly, applications can be submitted until the 18th of June, Chairman of the UGC, Prof. Sampath Amaratunge stated.

Acceptance of applications for admission to universities for the academic year 2020/2021 commenced on 21st May 2021 and the deadline for submission of applications was set to end on the 11th of June.

Students who sat for the GCE Advanced Level Examination last year and got selected to university have been instructed to send in their applications online to the UGC.

A previous announcement from the UGC stated that applications for university admissions can be submitted without the Principal’s Certificate and GCE Ordinary Level Certificates, due to the current travel restrictions imposed to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, when the travel restrictions are lifted and schools reopen, students have to certify the necessary certificates and submit them to the UGC.