Fernandopulle on decision to extend travel restrictions

The government will decide whether or not to further maintain island-wide travel restrictions based on COVID-19 data reported until June 14, says State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

The State Minister mentioned this responding to media during a visit to the Gampaha District Hospital today (June 09).

However, there has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 infections and a 28 percent increase in deaths compared to last week, she added.

She further said, “If germs had entered the area before the lockdown, it is possible for the disease to spread up until 14 days. Those patients are being reported now. It is still two weeks since the country was closed. Let’s see in about a week or so.”