Gazette prohibits traders from refusing to sell 12.5kg LPG cylinders

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued prohibiting traders from refusing to sell or compelling consumers not to buy 12.5 kg cylinders of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The gazette issued under the powers vested in it by Section 10(l)(b)(ii) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act No. 09 of 2003 will come into effect from today (June 09).

Through the gazette, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has directed all manufacturers and traders of LPG to ensure that adequate quantities of the domestic LPG cylinders weighing 12.5kg are available for sale at all LPG sales outlets islandwide.

Further, it is declared that no trader who has in his possession or custody or under his control the 12.5kg domestic LPG cylinders shall refuse to sell them or in any manner directly or indirectly compel consumers not to purchase such cylinders.

Gazette prohibiting traders from refusing to sell 12.5kg LPG cylinders by Adaderana Online on Scribd