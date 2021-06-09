Free transport for seniors traveling to obtain pension

The Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication says that state and private banks island-wide will be open on June 10 and 11 for the payment of pensions.

In addition, post offices have also been instructed to remain open on June 10, 11, and 12.

Persons who travel to obtain the pension allowances may use their Pension Identity card as a travel pass, the Task Force said.

Meanwhile, the government has arranged free transport services for pensioners who cannot arrange their own transport method.

The decision has been taken at the discussion held at the Temple Trees today (June 09).

The transport arrangements are carried out with the collaboration of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Divisional Secretariats, and the Sri Lanka Army.