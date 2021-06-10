Sri Lanka confirms highest death toll in a single day with 67 fatalities

Sri Lanka on Wednesday (June 09) registered 54 more victims of COVID-19, marking the highest number of deaths recorded in a single day.

The latest fatalities have moved the country’s death toll to 1,910, the Department of Government Information said.

The Department of Government Information stated that 19 of the victims had succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 17 - May 31. The rest of them have died between June 01 - June 08.