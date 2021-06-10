Sri Lanka is taking concrete efforts towards achieving SDGs amidst pandemic - PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the Sri Lankan government is taking concrete efforts to make progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) endorsed by the United Nation, even amidst the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing a message on World Accreditation Day, the Prime Minister stated that Sri Lanka’s national policy, ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendor’ is a comprehensive and holistic development framework that has effectively integrated our global SDG commitments.

Further, Prime Minister Rajapaksa pointed out that Sri Lanka has established an inter-ministerial Steering Committee to steer and guide the SDG implementation process in Sri Lanka by mobilizing various government agencies around SDGs whilst ensuring and facilitating integrated approaches towards implementation.

In his message the Prime Minister noted that the Sustainable Development Council is entering into a partnership with the Sri Lanka Accreditation Board (SLAB), the apex organization in the Quality Infrastructure of Sri Lanka, to assist the government and private sector organizations to meet sustainability standards.

He also recognized that SLAB supports internationally recognized conformity assessment services through testing, inspection, and certification.

The premier emphasized that all must work towards ensuring that the accreditation process delivers the best quality and environmentally sound outputs benefitting both the people and the planet.



The full message of Prime Minister Rajapaksa:

Statement of HE Mahinda Rajapakse, the Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Sri Lanka on the World Accred... by Adaderana Online on Scribd