1,057 more people under arrest for disregarding quarantine laws

Sri Lanka Police on Wednesday (June 09) arrested 1,057 people who violated the quarantine regulations, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, a total of 27,977 arrests have been made in connection with the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

Meanwhile, 4,412 individuals were inspected by the police at 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province and 66 of them have been admonished and sent back for attempting to cross the provincial border in violation of travel restrictions.

Speaking further, the police spokesman said the senior citizens are allowed to travel to the post offices closest to their residence without a permit to receive their pensions.

Further, handicapped elderly persons are allowed to be accompanied by another person to go to post offices to for this purpose, DIG Rohana noted.

Payment of pensions will be available from today (June 10) through Saturday (June 12), he added.