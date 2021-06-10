COVID-19: Highly transmissible Alpha variant reported from multiple areas

June 10, 2021   11:43 am

Patients with an infection of the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 (Alpha) UK variant of the coronavirus have been reported from multiple areas of the island.

As per the biological samples obtained from COVID-19 patients, the cases are reported from Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kuliyapitiya, Wariyapola, Habaraduwa, Tissamaharama, Karapitiya, and Ragama areas, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura said.

Meanwhile, a patient infected with the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Indian variant has been identified from a quarantine center in Wadduwa.

Reportedly, the relevant patient had arrived in the country from India.

