Sri Lanka reports 1,811 more COVID recoveries

The Ministry of Health says 1,811 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 182,238.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 213,396 positive cases of COVID-19 and among them as many as 29,248 virus-infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the virus meanwhile stands at 1,910.