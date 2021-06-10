No decision to extend travel restrictions - Army Commander

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that no decision has been taken so far to extend the islandwide travel restrictions after 4.00 am on 14 June (Monday).

He stated this responding to false news reports being circulated on social media alleging that travel restriction are to be further extended.

Last week, it was announced that the travel restrictions, which are currently in effect across the island, would be extended until 4.00 a.m. on June 14.