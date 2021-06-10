Dr. George E. Gabriel has been appointed by US President Joe Biden to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

Dr. Gabriel is originally from Sri Lanka and studied at the University of Kelaniya before immigrating to the United States.

A lifelong educator and researcher with over 40 years of demonstrated experience on two continents, he has a strong belief that higher education is the primary tool for socioeconomic mobility with equity at the heart of the mobility agenda.

Dr. Gabriel is a first-generation college graduate and an immigrant to the United States who obtained his doctorate at Vanderbilt University as a Fulbright Scholar.

He has spent over a quarter century as a researcher and administrator at two large community colleges.

“His focus has been on student success in community colleges with the specific goal to narrow achievement gaps in student outcomes by implementing innovative practices,” a White House release said.

President Biden has appointed 22 members to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

“The Commission is composed of outstanding citizens who reflect the diversity and strength of America while representing a broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and professions.”

Commissioners are responsible for recommending a group of candidates to the President for selection as White House Fellows, a prestigious program for leadership and public service that provides young Americans experience working at the highest levels of the federal government.

“These leaders represent the best of America – our collective character, creativity, and diversity. I am grateful these dedicated and accomplished Americans will help select and mentor the next class of White House Fellows who demonstrate exceptional leadership, unwavering passion, and a strong commitment to public service,” said President Biden.