2,715 coronavirus cases confirmed within today

The Ministry of Health says that another 573 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, increasing today’s tally of new Covid-19 cases to 2,715.

It said that all positive cases reported today are associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 patients reported from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, prisons and New Year clusters to 209,332 thus far.

A total of 216,134 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka while 31,986 patients are currently under medical care.

Total Covid-19 recoveries stands at 182,238.