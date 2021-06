Isolation orders on 26 localities lifted from today Isolation orders previously issued on 26 Grama Niladhari divisions and areas in 07 districts were lifted with effect from 4.00 am this morning (June 11), the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) and Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced.



Thereby, the following localities will no longer be under isolation orders: Monaragala District

Sevanagala police area

• Kiriwewa GN Division

• Sevanagala GN Division

• Bahirawa GN Division

• Habarattawela GN Division

• Habarugala GN Division

• Mahagama GN Division

• Indikolapelessa GN Division Hambantota District

Angunukolapelessa police area

• Rote GN Division Trincomalee District

Kinniya police area

• Kurinchakerny GN Division

• Munachchenai GN Division Nuwara-Eliya District

Lindula police area

• St. Coombs Estate Batticaloa District

Kattankudy police area

• Nochimunai GN Division Kalutara District

Panadura South police area

• Vijitha Mawatha of Nagoda South GN Division Gampaha District

Weliweriya police area

• Etikehelgalla GN Division Mahabage police area

• Elapitawala Nawam Mahara Village Wattala police area

• Athkam Housing Scheme

• Alwis Place

• National Housing Scheme

• Koktain Road

• Alwiswatta Village of Kurundugahahena GN Division

• Paranawatta GN Division

• 44th Lane of Kunjagahawatta GN Division Divulapitiya police area

• Palugahawela GN Division Dungalpitiya police area

• Sebastian Road towards Debadiya Road in Kepungoda GN Division

• Pitipana Lellama (Pitipana North) GN Division Kadawatha police area

