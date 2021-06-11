Health trade unions resort to token strike

The All Ceylon Health Trade Union Federation has withdrawn from their duties effective from 7.00 am until 12.00 noon today (June 11).

Medical Laboratory Professionals’ association, Government Nursing Officers’ Association, Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU), Family Health Service Officers’ Association and several other health trade unions have joined the token strike.

Saman Rathnapriya, the Head of Government Nursing Officers’ Association said emergency and essential services would be provided to coronavirus-infected persons despite their trade union action.

According to reports, the meeting held with the health minister on Wednesday (June 09) was unfruitful and the major demands of the Health Trade Union Federation, except the request to make assistant health workers permanent employees, have failed to meet with acceptable solutions.

Thereby, all trade unions of the federation unanimously agreed to go ahead with the strike action today.

The Health Trade Union Federation resorted to the token strike, over the following demands: provision of a reasonable allowance for non-medical health staffers in comparison to the 78% increase in additional allowance for medical service, reaching a definite decision to fill the health staff vacancies, elimination of cuts in health staff allowances & anomalies in allowances and provision of transport facilities free of charge for health workers on COVID duties.

Meanwhile, Divisional Secretaries, Grama Niladhari officers, Samurdhi Officers and Development Officers said on Thursday (June 10) that they would withdraw from duties at COVID vaccination programs in Colombo Districts.